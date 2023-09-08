Tesla Semi heads to three-week peformance event to assess EV fleets

By

The Tesla Semi is heading to the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s (NACFE) three-week-long assessment for electric vehicle fleets. While there will be twenty-one commercial EVs at the event, the Semi seems to be the highlight of the entire event.

The NACFE’s event is called the Run on Less – Electric DEPOT, and it will track the performance and activity of the 21 electric trucks, including an in-depth understanding of the benefits and challenges of battery electric trucks. The event will also be looking at things like total electric energy and fuel for all trucks on each day, and what that will mean in total energy usage once all Class 8 trucks are converted to EVs.

The list of participating trucks includes:

At Frito-Lay’s Queens, New York depot, two Ford E-Transit vans will be tracked operating in urban delivery.

depot, two Ford E-Transit vans will be tracked operating in urban delivery. At OK Produce in Fresno, California , a Freightliner eCascadia and an Orange EV will be tracked in local fruit and vegetable deliveries and terminal tractor applications, respectively.

, a Freightliner eCascadia and an Orange EV will be tracked in local fruit and vegetable deliveries and terminal tractor applications, respectively. At Penske’s Ontario, California location , a GM BrightDrop, a Navistar eMV and a Freightliner eCascadia, a light-, medium- and heavy-duty truck, will be followed.

, a GM BrightDrop, a Navistar eMV and a Freightliner eCascadia, a light-, medium- and heavy-duty truck, will be followed. At PepsiCo’s Sacramento, California depot , two Tesla Semis will be tracked in heavy-load long-haul transport operations.

, two Tesla Semis will be tracked in heavy-load long-haul transport operations. At Performance Team’s Commerce, California location , two electric Volvo VNRs will be tracked conducting short-haul routes.

, two electric Volvo VNRs will be tracked conducting short-haul routes. At Purolator’s Richmond, British Columbia hub , a Class 6 Motiv step van and a Ford E-Transit will be tracked in business and residential package delivery.

, a Class 6 Motiv step van and a Ford E-Transit will be tracked in business and residential package delivery. At Schneider’s South El Monte, California location , two Freightliner eCascadias operating in slip-seated drayage will be tracked.

, two Freightliner eCascadias operating in slip-seated drayage will be tracked. At UPS in Compton, California , a Freightliner Custom Chassis MT50e last mile step van and a Freightliner eCascadia in a middle mile duty cycle will both be tracked.

, a Freightliner Custom Chassis MT50e last mile step van and a Freightliner eCascadia in a middle mile duty cycle will both be tracked. At US Foods in La Mirada, California , two Freightliner eCascadias will be tracked in food delivery applications.

, two Freightliner eCascadias will be tracked in food delivery applications. At WattEV’s Long Beach, California location, a BYD 8TT tractor and a Nikola Tre BEV tractor operating at the Port of Long Beach will be tracked.

The NACFE’s Executive Director, Mike Roeth, said:

“As trucking works on decarbonizing, fleets are investing in more electric vehicles at their depots which brings with it many benefits but also some challenges, especially around infrastructure and charging. Yet leading fleets are tackling those challenges and are giving us access to their operations so we can share what they are learning with the rest of the industry.”

The event was initially reported by Automotive News.

The Tesla Semi Takes Center Stage

Of all twenty-one EVs that will be assessed, the Tesla Semi seems to be the vehicle that is at the forefront of the event.

The NACFE’s press release explicitly mentions the Semi, which there will be two units of in the assessment.

The Semi was highlighted in a recent Run on Less video that showed the advantages of transitioning to an electric fleet at Pepsi’s Sacramento, California plant.

