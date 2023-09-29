By

Elon Musk’s X platform rolled out another update, going after employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn.

Tesla Recruiting’s X account recently announced that the company’s open job roles can be viewed through people’s X profiles. The announcement hints that companies may be able to use a similar feature to inform people of job vacancies they are actively recruiting to fill.

The potential new X feature would make it easier for people to look for jobs and interact with the companies actively recruiting. It would also benefit the companies searching for the right people to hire.

You can now view open Tesla roles directly on our profiles pic.twitter.com/MqalVg7UD4 — Tesla Recruiting (@TeslaRecruiting) September 28, 2023

The X community reacted positively to the update. Some netizens have already likened the feature to LinkedIn, which concentrates on connecting people with the right companies for jobs.

The new update is just one feature that is a step towards making X a one-stop-shop for social media platform users. Elon Musk has teased other updates that would likely attract content creators to X, including X livestream and long-form written work. The social media platform also plans to roll out a video and audio calls feature.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO wants to turn X into the everything app, similar to China’s WeChat. Musk forecasts that the all-in-one social media platform could reach a market cap of $1 trillion.

Elon Musk’s X platform goes after LinkedIn