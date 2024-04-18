Tesla Semi Megacharger route still plausible despite Biden admin rejection: report

By

A recent report has suggested that Tesla may push through with its plan to establish a network of nine Megacharger stations for the Tesla Semi, even if the Biden Administration will not help with its funding. As per a former Tesla VP, the EV maker may pivot to state funding or even use its own resources to build a Tesla Semi Megacharger route.

As noted in a TechCrunch report, Tesla was looking to secure almost $100 million from the administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant program. The EV maker was reportedly planning to contribute about $24 million of its own funds for the planned Semi chargers, which would cover a distance of about 1,800 miles, from Fremont, California to Laredo, Texas.

The planned Megachargers for the Tesla Semi would effectively make the Class 8 all-electric truck a true long-hauler. With a public Megacharger network in place, the Tesla Semi could transport goods over distances that far exceed its 500-mile range. Unfortunately for Tesla, an announcement in January revealed that the Biden administration has denied funding to the proposed Megacharger route.

Former Tesla VP Rohan Patel, in a comment to TechCrunch, noted that the electric vehicle maker would likely push through with its planned Megacharger network anyway. Patel noted that state funding opportunities could be explored, or the company might try its luck again in future rounds of the CFI program. Patel reportedly noted that some sites along the proposed Tesla Semi Megacharger route are “no-brainers even without funding.”

Interestingly enough, the Biden Administration awarded $70 million to the North Texas Council of Governments for the construction of five hydrogen fueling stations for medium- and heavy-duty freight trucks in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. The initiative is aimed at creating a “hydrogen corridor from southern California to Texas.”

The former Tesla VP, for his part, noted that the funds that will be used for the hydrogen stations will likely prove to be a waste. “Funding hydrogen stations will go down as purely wasted money,” he noted.

