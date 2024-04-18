Tesla stockpiled batteries from LG Energy Solution in Q1: report

By

Tesla’s results for the first quarter of 2024 were not the best. While the company was able to produce over 433,000 vehicles and deliver approximately 387,000 vehicles in Q1 2024, the numbers represented an 8.5% year-over-year decline in deliveries. Despite these numbers, it appears that Tesla had no intention of scaling back its acquisition of batteries from its suppliers during the quarter.

As per a report from South Korean publication New Daily Economy, Tesla aggressively purchased batteries from LG Energy Solution in Q1. Tesla reportedly bought such a large volume of batteries from the South Korean supplier that the company’s sales increased by 30% quarter-over-quarter.

Kwon Jun-su, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, his insight on the matter. “Due to Tesla’s inventory restocking, LG Energy Solution’s sales of small cylindrical batteries increased by about 30% compared to the previous quarter,” Kwon noted.

Joo Min-woo, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, shared the same sentiments. “There was inventory accumulation centered on Tesla in the first quarter, and inventory accumulation by more diverse customers such as GM, Hyundai Motors, and Renault is expected from the second quarter,” the analyst noted.

As noted by the South Korean publication, Tesla’s efforts to stockpile large numbers of batteries in the first quarter may be a sign that the company is looking to secure batteries whose prices are low before the unveiling of its dedicated Robotaxi on August 8, 2024. The Robotaxi is expected to be a high-volume car, so having a stockpile of batteries for the vehicle’s prototypes and trial production would be beneficial for the company.

Previous reports have indicated that LG Energy Solution supplies nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery cells to Giga Shanghai for the plant’s higher-tier vehicles. CATL’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, on the other hand, are reportedly used for Giga Shanghai’s base Model 3 and Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD).

Tesla stockpiled batteries from LG Energy Solution in Q1: report