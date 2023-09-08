Twin Tesla Cybertrucks cruise down a highway in coordinated duo

By

Twin Tesla Cybertrucks were captured cruising down a dark highway in one of the first duo sightings that have occurred since we started seeing the all-electric pickup on public roads.

Cybertruck sightings have not been a rarity over the last six months as Tesla is finally preparing for initial deliveries. Some counts have seen over 100 units produced, and although Gigafactory Texas is currently revamping production lines for upgrades, the hype surrounding the Cybertruck is anything but dead.

Two Cybertruck units were spotted on a highway last night traveling side-by-side in what is the first sighting of tandem units traveling in unison. As more on-road testing and validation are being performed with the excess number of units produced, it is only a matter of time before we see customer units lined up alongside one another.

CONFIRMED: There are at least TWO “RC” wrapped Cybertrucks. Side by side Cybertrucks looks so crazy! pic.twitter.com/hOL3r07C69 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) September 8, 2023

The Cybertruck is getting extreme amounts of attention as of late, and Tesla hopes to begin deliveries before the end of the year. However, there are still some regulatory hurdles for the vehicle to jump through, and it appears that Tesla is still working its way toward being able to get the Cybertruck to customers.

Earlier today, the first images of a Cybertruck being used for rollover testing were leaked, giving us a first glimpse at how effective the pickup will be in the event of a flip.

We are still awaiting any word from both the EPA and NHTSA regarding the Cybertruck’s Certificate of Conformity that would allow it to enter the stream of commerce and be delivered to customers. Additionally, crash testing has not been confirmed by the NHTSA, and the Cybertruck is not on the list of vehicles to be crash-tested in 2023.

However, we know the Cybertruck has already undergone some sort of crash testing based on the rollover test we reported on earlier today. Additionally, two units were assessed at the Fremont Factory’s crash test lab several weeks ago.

