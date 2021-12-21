Tesla Semi order announced by sustainable foodservice product company

By

The Tesla Semi’s customer deliveries are yet to begin, but the Class 8 all-electric truck continues to attract new customers. One of the most recent is California-based Karat Packaging Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products, which recently announced that it had ordered 10 Tesla Semis for its fleet.

The Tesla Semi order is part of Karat’s plans to expand its logistic services business in the United States, as per a press release from the company. So far, Karat operates a fleet of 86 trucks and trailers. The company also provides third-party logistic (3PL) services to about 100 of its customers in California.

The addition of the Tesla Semi to Karat’s fleet comes at an opportune time for the company. This is due to the foodservice packaging manufacturer’s plans to expand its logistic offerings geographically from its current distribution centers in Texas, New Jersey, and South Carolina. Karat also has plans to expand its operations in California.

Alan Yu, Karat Packaging’s chairman and chief executive officer, expressed his excitement about the company’s Tesla Semi orders.

“We are excited to incorporate alternative-fuel trucks into our fleet. This purchase represents our commitment to continue investing in environmentally friendly solutions. Adding to Karat Packaging’s competitive advantage and the company’s distinguishing characteristics, we are pleased to offer additional 3PL services to new and existing customers, particularly during the current supply chain environment,” the executive said.

While the start of the Tesla Semi’s customer deliveries has been delayed, the electric vehicle maker has made a lot of progress with the Class 8 all-electric truck. The Tesla Semi is expected to be equipped with the company’s 4680 battery cells, and it has been announced to have a range of 500 miles per charge. Similar to other vehicles in Tesla’s lineup, the Semi is also expected to be equipped with bleeding-edge features, effectively making it one of the safest — if not the safest — Class 8 truck on the road.

Tesla Semi order announced by sustainable foodservice product company