Tesla Semi spotted with twin tandem trailers for the first time

The Tesla Semi is not yet being mass produced, but it is evident that the electric vehicle maker is busy pushing the envelope with its Class 8 all-electric truck.

This was highlighted recently when a longtime Tesla Semi advocate spotted a rather interesting configuration of the vehicle being tested in Nevada.

The latest sighting:

As per a recent video from Tesla Semi advocate @HinrichsZane, the electric vehicle maker is now testing its Class 8 all-electric truck with twin tandem trailers.

Twin tandem trailers typically involve two containers that are pulled by a single truck. This makes transporting different types of goods more efficient.

This appears to be the first time that Tesla has been spotted testing twin tandem trailers on the Semi, though the EV watcher noted that even triple trailers are allowed in Nevada.

With this in mind, it might not be too long before the Tesla Semi is spotted being tested with a triple trailer.

Tesla Semi First – Two Tesla semi’s pulling tandem trailers. I see lots of Tesla semi’s around Giga Nevada but this is a first.

Tesla is now testing tandem trailer configuration. Triples are legal in Nevada. Probably won’t be long until we see them testing them. pic.twitter.com/Nnmh2VaVKQ — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) January 5, 2025

Tesla Semi quick facts:

When fully loaded at 82,000 lbs gross combination weight, the Tesla Semi is capable of traveling 300 or 500 miles per charge, depending on its variant.

The Semi has an energy consumption of less than 2 kWh per mile.

The Semi features three independent motors on rear axles.

The vehicle is also capable of accelerating to highway speeds in 20 seconds.

First deliveries of the Tesla Semi were held in 2022, though the vehicle is still produced in limited quantities today.

I was scoping out the place Friday, was hoping I'd run into you. Security folks are really nice, recognized me as a harmless tourist from Vermont and let me gawk. pic.twitter.com/tHUqfOB8NM — Paul Webb (@paultwebb) January 5, 2025

The Tesla Semi Factory:

Tesla is expected to complete a dedicated Tesla Semi factory in Nevada sometime this 2025.

Once ramped, the facility is expected to produce about 50,000 units of the Tesla Semi per year.

