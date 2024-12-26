Tesla Semi program is steadily taking some serious steps forward

By

The Tesla Semi is arguably the most underrated product of the electric vehicle maker, but it does not mean to say that the Class 8 all-electric long-hauler’s program is not moving forward.

On the contrary, the Tesla Semi program has been taking some steps forward as of late, from its upcoming factory in Nevada to its customer base.

Progress on the Tesla Semi factory in Nevada

The Tesla Semi factory in Nevada recently saw the installation of the last major piece of structural steel topping off the main building.

The milestone was highlighted by Tesla Sr. Manager of Semi Truck Engineering Dan Priestley, who praised the quick execution of the teams constructing the Semi factory.

“Yesterday, Semi Factory Nevada topped off the main area of the building with the last major piece of structural steel! Fantastic design and execution by this construction team and our contractor partners with focus on safety and efficiency. This factory is going to rock!” Priestley wrote in a post on X.

Yesterday, Semi Factory Nevada topped off the main area of the building with the last major piece of structural steel! Fantastic design and execution by this construction team and our contractor partners with focus on safety and efficiency. This factory is going to rock! pic.twitter.com/YJRMO5bOaB — Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) December 19, 2024

A new client:

Earlier this month, Saia Inc. announced that Saia LTL Freight has partnered with Tesla to introduce two of the company’s first Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet.

The Tesla Semi’s addition to Saia LTL Freight’s fleet is part of the company’s 100th anniversary. Both Tesla Semis have been undergoing rigorous testing from the transportation company.

Saia has praised the Tesla Semi’s performance. As per Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar, “We were very impressed with the Tesla Semi as it demonstrated an ability to handle both local and longer haul applications while still delivering notable power and efficiency. During a demonstration earlier this year, we achieved 1.73 kWh per mile.

“Our drivers were equally impressed, noting the smooth acceleration, comfortable design, and its ability to maintain speeds on steep inclines, even while hauling heavy payloads. This feedback underscores the enormous potential of the Tesla Semi,” Sugar noted.

We’re excited to announce the introduction of @Tesla Semi trucks to our fleet! Our investment with Tesla is a testament to our commitment to sustainability as we work to embrace our responsibility to the environment and the communities in which we operate. #saialtlfrieght pic.twitter.com/cn2WwhLtZG — SaiaLTLFreight (@Saia_Inc) December 18, 2024

The Tesla Semi in context:

As per Elon Musk during the Semi’s first delivery event, conventional semi trucks comprise just about 1% of the vehicles on the road, but they are responsible for 20% of the emissions .

. Thus, the Semi could very well be the Tesla that could make the most difference when it comes to helping keep the air clean.

Elon Musk noted during the Q3 2024 earnings call that the Semi has a lot of demand.

“Fundamentally, if you’ve got a (Tesla) Semi, the fully considered cost per mile per ton of transport is better than a diesel truck. Any company that doesn’t adopt an electric Semi will lose. It’s not a subjective thing,” Musk noted.

