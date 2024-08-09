By

Tesla’s Business Development Head for the Semi program said the company is “taking steps to bring the Semi to Europe” after the automaker posted a job for the same position in the European market.

The Tesla Semi has been slowly rolling out in the United States with a few handpicked customers, but it has not yet made it to foreign markets.

Even still, Tesla has hinted in the past that the Semi would eventually be used for hauling and commercial applications in other markets. In February, CEO Elon Musk even said the truck would be built at Gigafactory Berlin:

“I think it makes sense to produce the Semi truck in Europe at Giga Berlin.”

However, there were no true and solid pieces of evidence to support this, until recently, when Tesla finally posted a job that hinted the Semi could actually make its way to Europe.

Tesla is now looking for a “Head of Business Development – Semi Truck EMEA (Amsterdam or Berlin),” according to its Careers website. It describes the role of someone who would be responsible for the deployment of the Class 8 all-electric truck on the continent:

“Tesla is seeking a Business Development Manager in Europe to build / maintain customer relationships and plan for Tesla’s future Semi Truck deployments. This person will regularly meet with prospective European Semi customers to understand their use cases, needs, and duty cycles.”

Additionally, the Head of the Semi’s Business Development in the U.S., Graham Carroll, confirmed Tesla is planning to bring the vehicle to Europe and has already taken the first steps to do so:

“We are taking steps to bring the Tesla Semi to Europe, and I’m looking for someone with industry experience in electrification to help us develop this exciting new market. This is a groundbreaking product that meaningfully advances Tesla’s mission, and the team behind it is world-class. Let the wild rumpus begin.”

All-electric commercial transport is becoming more relevant in today’s world, and Tesla is not the only company offering it, as Volvo is just one of several companies offering battery-electric Class 8 vehicles.

Tesla believes the Semi is truly in a class of its own, and now, with plans to expand the vehicle to Europe, it will be interesting to see what the company can do in terms of performance in a new market.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Semi Head of Biz Dev: ‘We are taking steps to bring Semi to Europe’