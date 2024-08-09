Tesla launches FSD, free Supercharging, Premium Connectivity bundle for Model S and X

By

Tesla has launched a 3-year subscription bundle for the Model S and Model X. The $5,000 bundle includes access to Full Self Driving (FSD) (Supervised), free Supercharging, and Premium Connectivity.

Tesla’s official website shows that the 3-year subscription bundle is only available for the Model S and Model X for now. Model 3 and Model Y orders are only allowed to purchase FSD for its full 8,000 price. This is understandable as Tesla is likely testing the waters for the 3-year subscription bundle.

So let's break this down for Model X and S owners:



Monthly subscription

– to FSD $99

– to Premium Connectivity $9.99

then add $30 of free supercharging per month



The 3-year FSD (Supervised), free Supercharging, and Premium Connectivity bundle have mostly received support from the electric vehicle community, some of whom noted that the service would probably be popular among those who lease their cars for three years. It should be noted, however, that vehicles that are for commercial use are not eligible for the 3-year bundle.

The price of the 3-year bundle is quite reasonable considering the individual prices of the services that are included. Full Self Driving’s monthly subscription costs $99, so three years of the service would be worth $3,564. Premium Connectivity, at $10 a month, would cost $360 over three years. Free Supercharging could not be purchased individually, but a reasonable value for the service could be around $30 a month or $1,080 over three years. Together, the three services amount to $5,004 over a three-year period.

Tesla’s 3-year bundle has the makings of a popular service, but the fact that it is currently limited to the Model S and Model X means that only a small group of customers would be able to take advantage of the offer. As per Tesla’s Q2 vehicle delivery and production report, Tesla only delivered a total of 21,551 non-Model 3/Y vehicles in the second quarter. From that number, Cox Automotive estimated that 8,755 were Tesla Cybertrucks. This means that just over 12,700 Model S and Model X were sold in the second quarter.

