Volvo receives its largest order for EV trucks ever

Volvo Trucks has signed a letter of intent to sell up to 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim, a building solution provider, marking the largest deal the Swedish automaker has signed to date.

Volvo will deliver the first 130 trucks this year and next, with the total number of deliveries reaching “up to 1,000” units, the company said.

Holcim will utilize the Volvo FH and FM all-electric trucks with the first 130 deliveries that will occur during Q4 2023 and throughout 2024. Volvo lists the FH Electric as an ideal vehicle for transport routes that “extend a little further, maybe from city to city.”

Meanwhile, the FM Electric is flexible for regional assignments and is recommended for things like high-capacity grocery deliveries, container transportation, and crane services.

Volvo Group and Holcim have a strategic and wide-ranging partnership that has evidently extended into the use of all-electric trucks.

“Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO2 reductions a reality,” President and CEO of the Volvo Group, Martin Lundstedt, said. “I’m very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim, and the results we are achieving together.”

Replacing Volvo’s FH diesel trucks with FH Electric models using green electricity could save up to 50,000 tons of CO2 annually, making logistics in a commercial manner much more sustainable and eco-friendly.

Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Holcim, said the partnership with Volvo is crucial for making the company more sustainable and reducing environmental impact through logistics.

Volvo has received several large-scale orders for its all-electric trucks. Its VNR all-electric truck joined several fleets in Canada, even that of Mcdonald’s. DHL locked in a 44-unit order in May 2022, and Amazon announced that it would purchase 20 units from Volvo to use in its German delivery network.

