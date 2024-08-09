By

An update on Tesla’s official page for the North American Charging Standard (NACS) hints that Nissan electric vehicles will soon be receiving access to the Supercharger Network. Nissan announced its commitment to NACS last year, becoming the first Japanese automaker to adopt the standard.

Tesla’s official NACS page lists automakers whose non-Tesla vehicles have been given access to the Supercharger Network. It also lists the automakers whose electric vehicles will soon gain access to NACS-compatible Superchargers.

As of writing, Nissan has been added to Tesla’s “Coming Soon” list. Prior to the update, Tesla’s “Coming Soon” list only included General Motors (GM), Volvo, Polestar, and Mercedes-Benz. Tesla’s “Supported” list on its NACS page also indicates that Ford and Rivian electric vehicles have already been given access to Superchargers.

Tesla currently has more than 15,000 NACS-compatible Supercharger stalls across the United States and Canada. That’s a substantial number of chargers, and it could significantly change the ownership experience of non-Tesla electric vehicles. With access to Tesla Superchargers, non-Tesla electric cars could complete long trips without much difficulty.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network is arguably the most expansive and reliable electric vehicle charging network in North America. Thus, it was no surprise that numerous automakers in the region committed to NACS. In a press release on July 2023, Nissan noted that from 2024, it would make a NACS adapter available for customers of its Ariya all-electric crossover SUV. And starting in 2025, Nissan will be offering EVs for the US and Canadian markets with a NACS port by default.

Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas, explained the Japanese automaker’s decision to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard in a comment. “Adopting the NACS standard underlines Nissan’s commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible as we follow our Ambition 2030 long-term vision of greater electrification. We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys,” Palin said.

