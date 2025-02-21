Tesla ships software fix for Model 3 and Model Y power steering issue

Tesla is shipping a software fix for 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that could potentially have a power steering issue.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) uses the term “recall” for the issue because, by definition, it is an “unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards.”
It is worth noting that the NHTSA does recognize that it is a software update on its official website with a new badge that it recently started placing on these types of fixes.
However, the power steering issue is being resolved through an Over-the-Air software update, which will not require physical service from Tesla, and will be fixed through an internet connection.
The issue is impacting an estimated 376,241 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating software prior to 2023.38.4. The NHTSA writes on its website that:
“The printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may experience an overstress condition, causing a loss of power steering assist when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again.”
The agencies 573 report continues:
“By design, if the overstress condition occurs while the vehicle is traveling above 0 MPH, steering efforts will not be affected, and a visual alert will illuminate. Once the vehicle speed reaches 0 MPH, a loss of EPAS may occur, and loss of EPAS will persist when the vehicle is driven above 0 MPH. Manual steering without EPAS remains available to the driver.”
As of January 10, Tesla says it has received 3,012 warranty claims and 570 field reports relating to the issue, but it is not aware of any accidents or deaths due to the problem.
