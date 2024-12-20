NHTSA finally acknowledges Tesla will fix recalls with software updates

By

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is finally acknowledging that some recalls will be fixed with Over-the-Air software updates and not physical visits to a service center. This is a hotly contested issue that many people have raised, Tesla fans mostly, who have had issues with their vehicles remedied with a simple download.

This morning, Tesla initiated a recall of 694,304 vehicles across most of its lineup to help fix an issue with a non-illuminated tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It will be fixed with an Over-the-Air software update.

The NHTSA now notes below the recalls that will be fixed with this convenient method that they are resolved with software updates:

It is a big step in the right direction as many, even Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have called for updated terminology for recalls over the past several years.

Although the NHTSA has acknowledged in its notices that the issues will be resolved with software updates, this is the first time we are seeing this note directly below the title of the recall on its website.

The issue impacts 2024 Cybertrucks, 2017-2025 Model 3s, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles, and could fail to warn drivers of low tire pressure in their vehicles. The lack of illumination from the TPMS light is a violation of FMVSS 138, S4.4(b)(3), which states:

“Continues to illuminate the TPMS malfunction telltale under the conditions specified in S4.4(a) for as long as the malfunction exists, whenever the ignition locking system is in the “On” (“Run”) position.”

Tesla will resolve it with the update, which will remedy the issue without any need for physical service.

As of December 13, Tesla is not aware of any injuries or accidents stemming from this issue.

