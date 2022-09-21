Tesla skeptic uses Megapack fire to remind everyone he ‘should be’ shorting the stock

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) skeptic Michael Burry, known to many as the inspiration for “The Big Short,” used the Megapack fire at the Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage System in Northern California to remind everyone that he “should be” shorting the stock.

Burry, a longtime skeptic and critic of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, has previously shorted the automaker’s stock. Burry told Tesla investors to “enjoy it while it lasts,” leveraging his past expertise during the 2008 housing crisis, when his firm made investors millions, as proof that the stock was a potential bubble. After placing bets of upwards of half a billion dollars against Tesla, Burry officially closed out his short position sometime in 2021 and claimed the media made the situation out to be much worse than it really was.

Nevertheless, Burry’s criticism of Tesla remains, but only temporarily. While Burry will shoot a negative Tweet toward the automaker’s stock on a rare occasion, it never stays published. His most recent Tweet from yesterday is already deleted when he used the Megapack fire at the Elkhorn Battery Reserve as a reminder that he should be shorting the stock.

Yesterday, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which runs the Elkhorn substation with Tesla, announced it had received notifications of a fire that broke out around 1:30 AM PST. The fire lasted well into Tuesday morning and shut down sections of Highway 1 in Northern California. PG&E kept Teslarati updated with the situation and reported that there were no injuries of any onsite personnel, and no blackouts or outages were reported as a result of the fire.

“If I am tweeting this you can bet I am not short it. But I should be,” Burry said, while sharing CNBC’s coverage of the fire.

Burry remains highly skeptical of Tesla, according to his Tweets. While he does not have a short position currently, it appears his criticism of the company is alive and well.

Tesla lost its position as the most shorted stock on Wall Street earlier this month to Apple. Tesla was the most shorted stock on the market for over two years. After short-sellers like David Einhorn, Jim Chanos, and others felt billions in losses, the skeptics began to close out their positions and accept defeat.

Tesla was trading at $308.17 at 11:58 on the East Cost.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

