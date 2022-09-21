UPDATE: Tesla adds 500k square feet to Gigafactory Texas for ‘ecological paradise’

By

Update: Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion plans will accommodate Tesla Giga Texas’s “ecological paradise.” Headline and paragraphs have been revised and updated to reflect accuracy based on Musk’s details.

Ecological paradise plans from south portion of Giga Texas to river look great, however we must first get the factory financially on its feet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022

Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 square foot expansion of the automaker’s electric vehicle production factory located outside of Austin. Tesla added 12 acres to the site’s limits of construction, while adding 522,720 feet of space to the limit. CEO Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion will accommodate the automaker’s plans for an “ecological paradise” at the factory.

Teslarati discovered Tesla has officially filed a revised application with the City of Austin’s Housing and Planning Department on September 20. The City noted that “[Tesla] is proposing Revision to previously approved Site Plan.”

Upon inspection of the new filing and comparing it to the old filling, Tesla is proposing a change to the Giga Texas site plan by expanding the limits of construction. The acreage in the previous application was listed at 268. The new application lists it at 280.

Additionally, the square footage of the factory is set to expand by 500,000 square feet. The previous application lists the limits of square footage at 11,674,080. The revised application filed by Tesla yesterday pushes the square footage limit to 12,196,800.

Musk told Teslarati in a series of Tweets that the area from the South end of Giga Texas to the Colorado River “really will be next-level great & open to public!”

Area from south Giga to river really will be next-level great & open to public! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022

Additionally, Musk told us the initial plans for a boardwalk are still a go for the long-term and will stretch to downtown Austin.

Long-term goal is a boardwalk with amenities that goes all the way to downtown Austin, so you can walk, bike or kayak — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022

Tesla says Gigafactory Texas covers over 250 acres of land and has over 10,000,000 square feet of factory floor, so the applications both line up with the company’s description of the factory on its website.

Gigafactory Texas currently builds 250,000 vehicles annually, according to Tesla’s most recent Shareholder Deck. However, the factory opened earlier this year and is not fully ramped. A few days ago, Tesla announced that the factory had built its 10,000th Model Y. Eventually, Gigafactory Texas is expected to build upwards of 500,000 vehicles annually.

Tesla has plans to produce the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas sometime next year. The vehicle had its design finalized earlier this year, Musk said.

This filing follows several other Gigafactory Texas expansion projects, which Tesla has planned for in the past year. In late June, Tesla filed to expand General Assembly 2 and General Assembly 3 by 500,000 square feet. Additionally, Tesla filed in mid-July to build on a 68.11-acre plot adjacent to the factory. It was listed as a “Production Support Area.”

The most recent development took place in mid-August when Tesla’s application to build a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Gigafactory Texas was approved. The project is listed as a 53.27-acre land plot that will house Tesla Megapacks to support the energy grid by storing excess energy produced by solar panels.

While Tesla did file for an expansion of acreage and square footage, it doesn’t mean that it will expand the factory in the near future. Tesla could be preparing to give itself more real estate to work with in the future, especially if it plans to add even more elements to the Giga Texas campus.

