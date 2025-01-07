By

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigates crashes linked to Tesla’s Actually Smart Summon feature.

The NHTSA’s probe opened on Monday, January 6, 2025. According to the agency, its Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received one complaint (VOQ) alleging that an Actually Smart Summon session resulted in a crash.

The complaint also states at least 3 media reports about similar crashes linked to Actually Smart Summon. Actually Smart Summon reportedly failed to detect posts or parked vehicles during all four Tesla crashes.

NHTSA’s report states the following:

“ODI has received 12 Smart Summon related VOQs alleging crash typology similar to the crashes experienced by users of Actually Smart Summon during sessions with little time for operators to react.

“ODI is aware of multiple crash allegations, involving both Smart Summon and Actually Smart Summon, where the user had too little reaction time to avoid a crash, either with the available line of sight or releasing the phone app button, which stops the vehicle’s movement.”

