Lucid beats Q4 2024 delivery estimates

Lucid beat Q4 2024 delivery estimates. The company produced 3,386 units and delivered 3,099 vehicles in the last quarter of the year.

Six analysts polled by Visible Alpha estimated that Lucid would deliver 2,637 units in the fourth quarter. The company saw an 11% growth compared to the third quarter and a 78% increase compared to Q4 2023. Lucid saw a 42% increase in production during the last quarter of 2024, beating estimates of 2,904 units.

For all of 2024, Lucid produced. 9,029 vehicles and delivery of 10,241 cars. Overall, 5% of Lucid’s delivered vehicles were subject to operating lease accounting. Reuters believes Lucid’s lowered prices and cheaper financing increased demand in the fourth quarter.

Lucid scheduled a conference call about its Q4 2024 and Full Year financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET. Shareholders may submit questions for the conference call starting February 11, 2025, at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET through Say.

