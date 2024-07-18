Tesla Cyberbeast owners to receive Cybertruck light bar soon

By

Tesla Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi recently confirmed that the all-electric pickup truck’s highly-anticipated light bar is coming soon. Awasthi noted that the Cybertruck light bar will be initially rolled out to Cyberbeast owners.

Awasthi’s update came on the heels of a new video from Tesla featuring the Cybertruck’s Off-Road App. The vehicle’s light bar was shown prominently in the video, which unsurprisingly caught the attention of Cybertruck owners who are curious about when they could acquire the accessory.

Soon for Foundation series Cyberbeast customers. They will receive it first — Siddhant Awasthi (@siddawa) July 17, 2024

Tesla noted in the Cybertruck’s official page that the all-electric pickup truck’s dedicated light bar is designed to illuminate drivers’ path for up to 525 yards (1,575 feet or 480 meters). That’s equal to move than five football fields, Tesla noted. As per Tesla in its recent off-road video, the Cybertruck’s light bar has a number of features.

“The off-road light bar allows you to drive off-road at night confidently. We can control the ditch light, the main light, all the brightness directly on the UI,” Tesla Cybertruck engineers noted in the video.

While the Cybertruck’s light bar seems to be coming soon as per the all-electric pickup truck’s program manager, owners of the vehicle would likely need to allot some time out of their day for the installation of the accessory. As could be seen in the Cybertruck Service Manual, the installation of the light bar will be performed by Tesla staff.

The Cybertruck started its customer deliveries in late 2023, but so far, the vehicle’s light bar has not been delivered to consumers yet. This is quite unfortunate as the Cybertruck component is extremely useful for camping and off-roading. It is also one of the free accessories that comes with the vehicle’s Foundation Series edition.

