Tesla launches Stealth Grey for Model S/X

Tesla has launched a new color for the Model S and Model X, and they are calling it “Stealth Grey.”

This is the second new color Tesla has launched for the Model S and Model X in 2023, with the other being “Ultra Red,” which was added while Red Multicoat was removed.

Tesla has subsequently removed Midnight Grey for the Model S and Model X. Both Deep Red Multicoat and Midnight Grey are still available for the Model 3 and Model Y.

It is available for no additional charge.

The Stealth Grey is available in various markets, including the North American and Asian markets. Tesla European Design Studio is still currently showing Midnight Silver Metallic and not Stealth Grey.

Stealth Grey is already offered in Gigafactory Shanghai on the Model 3, and has been spotted on several vehicles en route to their destination.

Tesla has offered different colors in different markets depending on the paint shop that operates at the factory the vehicle is coming from. For example, Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver are two colors that are only available at Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin production facility in Germany and are only available on the Model Y.

CEO Elon Musk has said that these colors are only possible in Germany due to the Berlin plant’s world-class paint shop.

Stealth Grey joins Pearl White Multi-Coat, Solid Black, Deep Blue Metallic, and Ultra Red as colors available for the Model S and Model X.

