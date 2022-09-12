Tesla is building four enormous Supercharger locations in California

By

Tesla is currently building four enormous Supercharger locations in California.

Tesla is building four Supercharger locations in California after recieving grants from the California state government. According to the grant requirements, the Supercharger locations must support both Tesla and CCS charging, and Tesla has acknowledged that at least 50 percent of the chargers will have CCS capabilities.

Tesla continues to build out its massive Supercharger network and is now constructing four giant Supercharger locations, two of which are entirely new, according to DriveTeslaCanada.

The first location listed on their grant proposal is a 56-stall expansion in Baker, California. This extensive charging location will now support over 100 vehicles charging simultaneously. The second location is a new Supercharger facility with 100 stalls in Willows, California. One of two new giant supercharger locations, this one will be placed just off of I-5 and exit 603. The third location is another new Supercharger facility with 100 stalls near Barstow, California.

Finally, Tesla will expand an existing charging location in Coalinga, California, to accommodate 164 total stalls.

Tesla’s ability to retrofit these supercharger locations with CCS connectors opens a vast set of possibilities for the company. As the U.S. federal government and numerous state governments are looking to spend billions on charging infrastructure, Tesla is now in a position to take advantage of those funds and expand its already extensive Supercharger network.

This news comes shortly after Tesla’s “Tesla Charging” Twitter account posted a notice that they would be hosting a poll to allow users to vote on where new charging locations would be in the future. It looks like Tesla will use a combination of user polls and their research to continue expanding their charging. Hopefully, this balancing act will allow charging to be placed in rural/less known areas while also engaging with the Tesla community.

Tesla Charging has not yet published its poll of upcoming locations.

