Biden Administration details $700m in investments to boost EV charging infrastructure

The Biden Administration announced Tuesday that a few private companies had committed more than $700 million in investments to boost domestic production of more than 250,000 new electric vehicle chargers annually. According to the White House, this investment will create at least 2,000 well-paying jobs and make EV charging more accessible, affordable, and fair.

The $700 in private investments will follow the $7.5 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which aims to help the EV sector by adding more charging infrastructure throughout the country among many other things.

The White House said that the most key investments come from Electrify America and Siemens, who announced an additional $450 million in investments today to help grow the infrastructure of ultra-fast chargers for EVs. While Electrify America’s investments will “support the rapid deployment of up to 10,000 ultra-fast chargers at 1,800 charging stations,” Siemens is currently on track to build one million EV chargers over the next four years.

Additional industry actions include ABB E-Mobility with 125 new jobs in two new facilities, ChargePoint, which will establish new production lines for Level 2 chargers at their Milpitas, CA, facility, and create approximately 250 new manufacturing jobs, and FLO, who will invest $3 million to build 30,000 charging stations annually.

Tesla is also mentioned by the White House for its dedication to deploying fast-charging stations and adding to its already industry-leading infrastructure. “More than 1,600 employees work at Giga New York producing the Tesla Solar Roof and Supercharger stations, which are capable of charging vehicles up to 250 kW. Tesla is expanding production capacity of power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts, and cables. Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers,” the White House said.

After Biden’s Build Back Better plan stagnated due to a lack of support from some, including vocal opposition Joe Manchin, the White House has been forced to push the boundaries on what it can do to help create more EV adoption in the United States. One of the most recent pushes the Biden Administration has made is new guidelines for 500,000 additional EV chargers with a $5 billion federal initiative.

The White House’s press release can be read in its entirety here.

