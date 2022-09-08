Tesla is about to let owners vote on where Supercharger locations will be

By

Tesla is preparing to launch a Supercharger Voting Poll Platform that will allow owners to determine where future Supercharger locations will be.

At the 2022 Shareholder Meeting, dubbed the Cyber Roundup, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the automaker determines its next Supercharger locations by where the company sees the most need. However, audience members were not necessarily ecstatic with that process and felt that the owners should have more say in what locations are to receive the next Supercharger sites.

Musk said, “Maybe we should do an online poll for where should we put Superchargers? Yeah, let’s do that.”

Now, Tesla is preparing to launch the Supercharger Poll platform and is encouraging owners to suggest locations on Twitter. The locations with the most upvotes will be featured in the eventual poll.

Supercharger Voting coming soon. Reply with location suggestions – replies with the most likes will be included in the poll. pic.twitter.com/LxNVnBtvCV — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 8, 2022

The Poll is not officially opened, and Tesla didn’t indicate when it would launch the voting.

The new Supercharger Poll platform is just one of several new ways Tesla has attempted to make its owners more involved and educated on what is going on with the company. After revamping its Forums in March 2021, Tesla launched the “Engage” platform, which would give owners “a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what’s top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop.”

In late July, Tesla launched the Shareholder Platform that would allow them to submit questions for Earnings Calls and be notified of SEC filings and other important documents.

Tesla currently operates over 35,000 Superchargers globally. However, with the influx of electric vehicle adoption, and Tesla widely leading the way, more Supercharger stalls are needed. Tesla’s new Supercharger Voting Poll platform will undoubtedly improve the placement of charging stalls to improve congestion and increase overall availability.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla is about to let owners vote on where Supercharger locations will be