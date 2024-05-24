Tesla Supercharger Network achieves 99.97% average uptime in 2023

By

Tesla’s Supercharger Network achieved some impressive feats in 2023. As per Tesla’s 2023 Impact Report, the Supercharger Network was able to achieve an average uptime of 99.97% worldwide. That’s an impressive number, and it highlights the capability of Tesla’s electric vehicles to engage in seamless long distance travel.

Tesla’s 2023 Impact Report revealed that in 2019, the Supercharger Network achieved an average uptime of 99.90%. The network’s average uptime saw a slight dip in 2020 when the system’s score was tracked at 99.74%. However, the Tesla Supercharger Network’s average uptime rose in 2021 and 2022 to 99.96% and 99.95%, respectively.

In 2023, Tesla's Supercharger network achieved an average uptime rating of 99.97%, a new all-time high. pic.twitter.com/ZBYTWY930i — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 23, 2024

With this in mind, the Tesla Supercharger Network’s average uptime in 2023 was the best to date. It would then be interesting to see how this score would change this 2024, considering Elon Musk’s changes to the company’s Supercharger strategy. Amidst reports that Tesla had let go of a significant portion of its Supercharger team, Musk assured EV owners that the network would still be growing, albeit at a slower pace.

Musk did note, however, that while raw expansion of the Supercharger Network is not necessarily the top priority for the company today, Tesla would be focusing on achieving a 100% average uptime for its existing locations. In a follow-up post, Musk reiterated that Tesla would still be spending over $500 million this year to grow its Supercharger Network, even with the company’s updated strategy.

Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year.



That’s just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2024

While the Supercharger Network is one of Tesla’s biggest trump cards in the electric vehicle market, the company has opened its charging standard to other automakers through the North American Charging Standard (NACS). As of writing, Ford and Rivian electric vehicles are able to access more than 15,000 NACS-compatible Superchargers in North America. General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar electric vehicles are expected to gain NACS access in Spring 2024.

