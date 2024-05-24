Xiaomi SU7 delivery target increased by 20%

By

Xiaomi increased its delivery target for the all-electric SU7 by 20% recently. The company’s new delivery target reveals the strong demand and popularity of the SU7.

According to CNEV Post, the new car manufacturer recently announced its new 2024 SU7 delivery target during its earnings call. Xiaomi raised its target from 100,000 to 120,000 units.

It plans to increase production by starting double-shift production in June by extending operation hours from 8 to 16 hours at its Beijing plant. The double-shift production is estimated to increase Xiaomi’s SU7 production capacity to at least 10,000 units per month. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun previously shared that the Beijing plant can produce 40 SU7 units per hour, or around one vehicle every 76 seconds.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi increased its supply chain order by 80%. The company has been working hard to secure parts for the SU7 since demand for the electric vehicle has taken it by surprise.

Xiaomi is a well-established smartphone brand. The Xiaomi SU7 is the company’s first electric vehicle. The all-electric car was launched in March 2024 with a starting price of around $29,830. Limited-edition models of the Xiaomi SU7 sold out quickly. By April, Xiaomi announced that it had a total of 88,000 SU7 locked-in orders.

