Tesla Superchargers will be open to Lucid Air vehicles starting on July 31, a move that comes nearly two years after the companies agreed to terms that would allow them to partner.

Lucid joins a long list of EV makers that have a full lineup of EVs that can utilize Tesla’s extensive Supercharger Network across the United States and parts of Canada. In all, over 32,500 Tesla Superchargers will be accessible to Lucid owners at the end of the month.

All Air models, regardless of year or trim level, will gain access to the entire North American Tesla Supercharger Network. It will just need one key thing to charge: an NACS adapter.

Lucid Air sedans will require a DC NACS to CCS1 adapter in order to enable charging at the Tesla stalls. These will be priced at $220 plus tax.

Emad Dlala, Senior VP of Powertrain at Lucid, said:

“In addition to offering the longest-range electric vehicle available, Lucid is committed to offering our customers seamless and wide access to public charging. Access to the Tesla Supercharging Network for the Lucid Air is yet another major milestone.”

Charging speeds will allow Air EVs to charge at up to 50 kW, gaining up to 200 miles of range per hour.

As for the Lucid Gravity, the company’s SUV, it will not require the adapter because of its native NACS port. It gained access to the Supercharger Network in January.

Although Lucid Airs will not be able to charge at the rate of some other vehicles, they do boast some of the best range ratings in the EV industry. Having the luxury of additional charging piles to access will increase the value of the long-range ratings Lucid offers with its vehicles.

Lucid joins several other automakers that have a full lineup of EVs that have access to the Tesla Supercharger Network:

Ford

Rivian

General Motors (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac)

Volvo

Polestar

Nissan

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

Kia

Genesis

Honda

Acura

Aptera

Other brands, like BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, and Subaru, are expected to gain access in the near future.