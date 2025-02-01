By

While Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson has been pretty critical of Tesla in the past, the executive does appear to be appreciative of the Lucid Gravity’s recent access to Tesla Superchargers.

Rawlinson shared his thoughts in a post on his LinkedIn account.

Lucid Gravity Supercharger Access:

In a recent announcement, Lucid Motors noted that its Gravity SUV will have access to over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers without the need for a NACS adapter.

Lucid also noted that it would be shipping the Gravity with CCS1 to NACS and SAE J1772 to NACS adapters.

The Lucid Air, the company’s first vehicle, is expected to gain Tesla Supercharger access sometime in Q2 2025.

Lucid CEO’s Commendation:

In a post on LinkedIn, Rawlinson shared his gratitude to the Tesla team for working with Lucid in a very quick and productive manner.

Rawlinson also promoted the Gravity’s charging system, which should provide up to 225 kW on a 500V Tesla V3 Supercharger.

“Today, the Lucid Gravity gained access to the Tesla Supercharger network, offering our customers access to the most available and convenient charging network in the United States and Canada.

“I would like to thank the team at Tesla who made this collaboration seamless and highly productive, as well as the Lucid team members who have enabled this to take place in record time.

“The boost charging system that Lucid has developed represents a significant technological advance. This endows Lucid Gravity Grand Touring to charge at up to 400 kW on a 1000V DC charger and up to 225 kW on a 500V Tesla V3 Supercharger. I see this as a huge win for Lucid customers,” Rawlinson wrote.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Lucid CEO thanks Tesla team for Gravity SUV Supercharger access