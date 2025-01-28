By

Lucid Gravity owners will be able to enjoy a perk that has yet to be enjoyed by non-Tesla vehicles in the past.

Starting January 31, the Lucid Gravity would be able to access over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers without the need for a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter.

Lucid Gravity Details:

Lucid Gravity deliveries to customers started in December 2024.

With this, the Gravity became the first non-Tesla vehicle to be sold with a native NACS charge port.

The Lucid Gravity’s NACS charge port is located on the rear driver’s side.

This makes the Gravity capable of accessing Supercharger V3 and V4 seamlessly.

Lucid also ships the Gravity with CCS1 to NACS and SAE J1772 to NACS adapters.

Supercharger access to the Lucid Air is planned for Q2 2025, Lucid noted in a press release.

Starting January 31, Lucid Gravity will have access to the Tesla Supercharger network, with no adapter necessary. ​

Customers will be able to access 20,000+ Tesla Superchargers, unlocking the most available and convenient charging network in the US and Canada.​



​Combined with an… pic.twitter.com/Es7m0e98yJ — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) January 28, 2025

What they are saying:

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson shared his thoughts on the update.

“Lucid Gravity is the first SUV that truly compromises nothing. It reimagines what an SUV can be, offering an unprecedented combination of comfort and space, ride and handling, practicality and range, and with today’s announcements, exceptional charging performance and convenience,” he said.

Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain at Lucid, also shared her insights on the update.

“Lucid Gravity offers next-level fast charging speeds and seamless access to the top charging networks including Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America. enable this experience for our customers, we developed new, unique technology to allow the 926V Lucid Gravity to charge seamlessly at up to 400 kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225 kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers,” Dlala noted.

