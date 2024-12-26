By

BYD is reportedly experimenting with the development of humanoid robots.

According to a local news report, BYD’s restructured 15th business unit split into two groups. Some of its staff remained at BYD’s technology research institute. Meanwhile, some staff were assigned to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) lab called the future lab.

BYD’s AI-focused future lab initially focused on developing industrial robots for automated guided vehicles. It also researched other forms of robots.

Based on a WeChat post on December 13, BYD is recruiting for its AI division. It is looking for fresh graduates worldwide with a master’s or PhD. The jobs BYD posted related to research in humanoid robots, bipedal robots, and quadrupedal mechanical dogs.

As per CNEV Post, BYD is already experimenting with humanoid robots at its vehicle assembly plants. Other Chinese automakers, including Nio and Xpeng, have also started introducing humanoid robots to their assembly plants.

Meanwhile, Tesla is developing its Optimus humanoid robot and testing it at the company’s various gigafactories.

