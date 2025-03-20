“Tesla Takedown” movement plans 500 protests in 277 stores, Superchargers

The “Tesla Takedown” group is aiming to hold its “biggest day of action” in over 277 Tesla stores, as well as Supercharger stations.

During a mass call on Wednesday, organizers, filmmakers, members of Congress, and other key individuals banded together to call for a mass demonstration against the electric vehicle maker this coming March 29, as noted in a report from The Verge.

Tesla Takedown

The Tesla Takedown movement emerged from critics’ opposition to Elon Musk’s increasingly political nature, his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is aimed at cutting unnecessary government spending and waste. Members of the Tesla Takedown movement have targeted the EV maker since a notable portion of Musk’s net worth is tied to his Tesla holdings.

Unfortunately, protests against the electric vehicle maker and Musk have become increasingly violent, with Tesla stores being shot up and vehicles being burned in acts of arson. Supercharger stations have also been targeted in arson attacks. Tesla owners’ vehicles have been vandalized and set on fire as well.

Amidst these attacks, Trump has noted that he considers such actions as domestic terrorism. Attorney General Pam Bondi has also noted that those behind the arson and vandalism against Teslas will be caught and persecuted.

Advertisement

LFG! #teslatakedown GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION March 29Every showroom in America500+ around the worldLet's send these techno-fascists, broligarchs and old fashioned Nazis a message loud and clear. NO WAYPlan an action or find one near you: teslatakedown.com— #TeslaTakedown (@teslatakedown.com) 2025-03-20T01:48:34.522Z

“No Conspiracy,” but Still Wishing For Musk Takedown

During the hour-long call, actor and filmmaker Alex Winter, who promoted the Tesla Takedown movement on BlueSky, stated that there is no conspiracy to take down the electric vehicle maker. “There is no conspiracy, there is no well-funded cabal. It’s just Elon Musk who has taken Tesla down,” he said.

Alice Hu, executive director of Planet Over Profit, noted that protesters are looking to hold over 500 events across the world on March 29, with 277 Tesla stores expected to see demonstrations. She also stated that protesters should feel free to demonstrate at Supercharger stations.

“We need to show Elon that he can throw a tantrum online because his stocks are tanking. He can get Trump to put on a humiliating used car show in front of the White House. These wannabe authoritarians can try to intimidate us from exercising our First Amendment rights, but they can’t stop us from fighting back,” Hu said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called for participants to fight, though she was quick to state that protests should be nonviolent. “The things that we’re fighting for, we are fighting for our country. We’re fighting for democracy. We’re fighting for our freedoms. And when I say fighting, I’m saying that figuratively. Obviously, everything that I am promoting is nonviolent,” she said. Interestingly enough, Crockett also stated that March 29 is her birthday, and “all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.”