Tesla teases capacity to produce over 120,000 Cybertrucks per year

It appears that Tesla’s 4680 program has paved the way for the Cybertruck to hit a production rate of about 120,000 units per year.

The milestone was hinted at in Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter.

As per Tesla, the company’s in-house 4680 cell manufacturing facilities have reached a run rate that could support more than 2,500 Cybertrucks per week.

“Our in-house 4680 cell hit a production rate exceeding 2.5k Cybertrucks/week,” Tesla wrote.

With this in mind, Tesla now seems to have the capability to produce about 120,000 to 130,000 Cybertrucks per year, and that’s with the 4680 facilities’ end of Q4 2024 run-rate.

Improvements in Tesla’s 4680 facilities’ output could result in even more Cybertrucks being produced.

If Tesla could produce and sell 120,000 Cybertrucks in a year, the vehicle could be ranked among the United States’ most notable pickup trucks.

This could be hinted at in 2024’s best-selling pickup truck lists.

As per a CarBuzz report, the Toyota Tundra sold 159,528 units in 2024.

The Tundra is the U.S.’ fourth best-selling pickup, behind the Big Three: the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, and RAM.

Tesla, of course, would have to push quite hard to sell more of the Cybertruck, considering that the vehicle is still priced at a notable premium today, especially compared to the company’s two best-selling vehicles–the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.

