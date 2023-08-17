Tesla gets big win in Texas with NACS requirement

By

Tesla got a big win in Texas yesterday as the Lone Star State said it would require companies to include the automaker’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector in its electric vehicle charging stations if they want to be eligible for federal funding.

In June, we reported that Texas had planned to include Tesla’s NACS connectors in EV charging stalls alongside the more traditional Combined Charging System (CCS) connector.

The Texas Department of Transportation said that the Tesla NACS connector had gained enough support from major automakers that the requirements for Phase 1 of expanding the State’s charging infrastructure needed to be revised.

Reuters initially reported the story.

But by late June, a group of both EV makers and operators, including ChargePoint Holdings, manufacturers ABB, and the Americans of Affordable Clean Energy Association, had all expressed concerns over Tesla’s NACS being made a standard in such a short period of time.

“Time is needed to properly standardize, test, and certify the safety and interoperability of Tesla connectors across the industry,” the group said.

Because of the pushback, Texas deferred its vote from mid-July to yesterday, which would give the State more time to adequately examine the NACS connector and its inclusion as a mandatory connector on new EV chargers.

However, the vote occurred yesterday, and Tesla’s NACS connectors are now mandated on chargers in order to qualify for federal funding as a unanimous vote moved the plan forward.

As Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Fisker, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Polestar, and many other companies have already committed to adopting the NACS connector to take advantage of Tesla Charging Stations, the need for more charging options is needed now more than ever.

Allowing more cars to use more charging stations will only benefit the consumers that choose to drive EVs. While charging stations were a competitive edge previously, EVs are becoming so mainstream and accepted by the general public that it is time to put aside exclusivity and give drivers who have not yet made the switch from gas to electric another reason to consider.

Texas Department of Transportation Director Humberto Gonzalez said (via Reuters):

“The two-connector approach being proposed will help assure coverage of a minimum of 97% of the current, over 168,000 electric vehicles with fast charge ports in the state.”

Tesla continues to build out its charging infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada, and other companies are also continuing to move forward with their buildout of additional charging stalls as EV adoption increases in the United States.

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla gets big win in Texas with NACS requirement