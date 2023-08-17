Tesla Cybertruck turning radius looks insane in recent footage

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is, for all intents and purposes, a very large vehicle. With its hulking design and cold steel exterior, the Cybertruck is an imposing presence on the road. It is then quite a sight when such a large pickup truck is spotted moving so nimbly, it almost looks like a much smaller vehicle.

The Cybertruck footage was captured by longtime drone Tesla Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, who was fortunate enough to spot the all-electric pickup truck during a recent flyover of the complex. As could be seen in the video, the Cybetruck drove away from a Supercharger and promptly headed over to the road, where it performed a smooth U-turn.

HOT off the presses! Cybertruck driving in full daylight at Giga Texas! I've gotta admit, it looks awesome from these angles! See this & more in 4K on my YouTube video later today! @greggertruck @SERobinsonJr @esherifftv pic.twitter.com/ZvbrI4664I — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) August 16, 2023

Seeing a large pickup truck perform a U-turn is nothing special, but one could immediately tell that the Cybertruck’s turning radius is very impressive. The video showed the Cybertruck taking the U-turn from the left lane and finishing the maneuver on the incoming right lane. The whole turn was one quick maneuver, which is quite impressive considering that the roads in the area only had two lanes.

There are a variety of apparent reasons why the Cybertruck has an impressive turning radius. For one, the vehicle looked like it was using its four-wheel steering system during the maneuver. The all-electric pickup truck also has a very short nose, which likely helps the driver perform technical maneuvers properly, even in tight areas.

Perhaps better than a Y in turning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

This is not the first time that the Cybetruck’s impressive turning radius has caught the attention of electric vehicle enthusiasts online. Back in March, a video of the Cybetruck using its four-wheel steering system in action was shared on X, Elon Musk’s social media platform. The Tesla CEO responded to the video, noting that the Cybertruck may actually be better than a Model Y in turning.

Musk’s comment was received with some excitement, especially since the Cybertruck is so much larger than the Model Y. The Model Y features a length of 187 inches, while the Cybertruck is expected to be around 231 inches long. If the Cybetruck would indeed be better at turning than the all-electric crossover, it would be quite an accomplishment for the electric vehicle maker.

