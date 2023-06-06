By

Tesla China’s domestic sales seem to be gaining some momentum, with the electric vehicle maker estimated to have seen 14,500 insurance registrations for the week ending June 4, 2023, as per data tracked by industry watchers. The figures hint at a strong finish for Tesla China this second quarter.

For comparison, Tesla China saw around 12,800 insurance registrations in the week ending May 28. This suggests that week over week, Tesla China saw a 13.28% increase in insurance registrations. Tesla China also sold a total of 77,695 domestically-produced vehicles in May, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The number covers vehicles that are sold domestically and exported to foreign territories.

Tesla China’s vehicles that are sold locally are mostly produced in Gigafactory Shanghai, which produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. However, the facility is also the company’s primary vehicle export hub, which means that for about the first half of every quarter, the factory typically allots its resources to vehicles that will be shipped abroad. Tesla China then focuses its resources on the domestic market in the latter half of every quarter.

China NEV Insurance Registrations for Week Ending Jun 4: #Tesla 14,500 — 大趙 (@zhongwen2005) June 6, 2023

Considering that the week ending June 4 falls into the second half of Q2, Tesla China likely focused its efforts to meet the demand for its vehicles among domestic customers. The estimated 14,500 insurance registrations for the week ending June 4 bodes well for the electric vehicle maker, especially considering that Model 3 sales within China are likely not at their best due to consumers waiting for the highly-anticipated “Project Highland” update.

Tesla China’s insurance registrations in the previous week shows that the company truly works hard despite the competition in the country’s EV sector. China is arguably the world’s largest EV market, and it is also the most competitive. Despite this, Tesla China has shown that it has the grit and resilience to rank well in the country’s EV segment despite mostly selling just two vehicles. Elon Musk, for his part, has given Tesla China’s team some well-deserved praise during a recent visit to Gigafactory Shanghai.

“I would like to very much congratulate you on the amazing work that you’ve done. It’s been incredibly impressive how you’ve been able to overcome so many difficulties and many challenges. It warms my heart, you know. And I tell people throughout the world — the cars we produce here are not just the most efficient in production, but the highest quality,” Musk said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China impresses with 14,500 insurance registrations in June’s first week