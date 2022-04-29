Tesla’s Track Mode “recall” for the Model 3 Performance extends to the US

By

Following an announcement from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall for over 48,000 Tesla Model 3 Performance in the United States. The recall aims to fix an issue with the high-performance vehicles’ speedometer when Track Mode is engaged.

As per the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, a total of 48,184 Tesla Model 3 Performance units produced between February 18, 2018 and April 6, 2022 are affected by the Track Mode issue. When Track Mode is engaged, the infotainment display of affected vehicles will show the speed without speed units such as “mph” or “km/h.”

While Track Mode is designed to be used for high-speed closed circuit driving, the NHTSA noted that the feature is still accessible outside of racetracks. As such, the issue makes the affected Model 3 Performance units noncompliant with FMVSS 101, S5.2, which requires speed units to be displayed.

Similar to the conclusions of the SAMR in China, the NHTSA noted that the lack of speed units when driving on Track Mode could be a safety issue since drivers might end up being inadequately informed about their vehicles’ speed. This presents a risk during high-speed driving, and it might increase the probability of collisions.

That being said, Tesla has noted that it is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the Model 3 Performance’s Track Mode issue to date.

The Track Mode issue started on December 23, 2021, when Tesla began deploying firmware release 2021.44.25. The software update unintentionally removed the speed unit from the Model 3 Performance’s UI when Track Mode was activated. A Tesla test team identified the issue and escalated it for reintroduction on March 18, 2022. Between April 3 and April 8, Tesla reviewed the fault, and by April 11, a recall determination was made.

To fix the Track Mode issue, Tesla will be rolling out an over-the-air software update that would reintroduce the display of the speed unit when using Track Mode. Similar to other “recalls’ that have been implemented in the United States, the Track Mode issue would be fixed by a free over-the-air software update. Tesla Model 3 Performance owners would only need to ensure that their vehicles are connected to the internet for their Track Mode issue to be addressed.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report for the Tesla Model 3 Performance’s Track Mode can be viewed below.

RCLRPT-22V263-7612 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

