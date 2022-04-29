Tesla Powerwalls to power clinics in war-ravaged Irpin and Borodyanka in Ukraine

By

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov recently revealed that Tesla Powerwalls will be used with solar energy to power two ambulant clinics in the country. The clinics are located in Irpin and Borodyanka.

Fedorov noted that the Tesla Powerwalls are particularly useful since the batteries help store energy. This is a critically important advantage considering that both Irpin and Borodyanka have been heavily damaged by the war. In a post on Twitter, the official extended his gratitude to both Tesla and Elon Musk for their continuous support of Ukraine.

Tesla Powerwall tech will power up two ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka. New solar panels and integrated battery systems will not only use renewable energy, but also store it for backup protection. We are grateful to @Tesla and @elonmusk for this continuous support. pic.twitter.com/7MYvCPA1yB — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 29, 2022

“Tesla Powerwall tech will power up to two ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka. New solar panels and integrated battery systems will not only use renewable energy but also store it for backup protection. We are grateful to @Tesla and @elonmusk for this continuous support,” Fedorov wrote.

Tesla Powerwalls have a storage capacity of 13.5 kWh per unit, which should make them invaluable for the clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka. With the battery storage units working together with solar panels, the medical facilities would likely be able to have enough energy to keep their lights on around the clock.

Elon Musk has been quite involved in supporting Ukraine in recent months, though it was his private space company, SpaceX, which has been providing most of the help to the war-ravaged country. Musk’s help came mostly in the form of Starlink terminals, which allowed Ukraine to stay connected to the internet despite Russia’s attempt to cut the country off from the World Wide Web.

In a statement last month, Fedorov stated that Ukrainians utilize thousands of Starlink terminals every day. He also noted that the quality of Starlink’s internet connection has been excellent so far. Previous reports further estimate that there are about 5,000 active Starlink terminals in Ukraine today.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Powerwalls to power clinics in war-ravaged Irpin and Borodyanka in Ukraine