Tesla will hold its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting on July 7

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will hold its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission proxy statement filing on May 28, Tesla outlined seven key agenda items to be voted on by company shareholders. Tesla Board’s vote recommendations are also included.

A Tesla proposal to elect three Class I directors to serve for a term of three years or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified (“Proposal One”). – “FOR” A Tesla proposal to approve executive compensation on a non-binding advisory basis (“Proposal Two”). – “FOR” A Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (“Proposal Three”). – “FOR” A stockholder proposal regarding paid advertising, if properly presented (“Proposal Four”). – “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding simple majority voting provisions in our governing documents, if properly presented (“Proposal Five”). – “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on employee arbitration, if properly presented (“Proposal Six”). – “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on human rights, if properly presented (“Proposal Seven”). – “AGAINST”

All stockholders as of the close of business on May 15, 2020, are eligible to attend and cast their votes at the 2020 Annual Meeting from the Computer History Museum located at 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, CA 94043. A live stream of the meeting will be made available.

While Tesla intends to hold the meeting on July 7, 2020, the proxy statement draws attention to the ongoing changes and uncertainty posed by COVID-19.

“Although we currently intend to hold the 2020 Annual Meeting on July 7, 2020 and in person, we will continue to monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state and local governments. If necessary or advisable to protect our personnel and stockholders, we will change the date, time, location and/or format of the 2020 Annual Meeting.”

Investors who are unable to attend the event physically can cast their votes through the internet, by telephone, or by mail. The final voting results will be published in a Form 8-K, which will be filed with the SEC following the shareholder meeting. The document is expected to be accessible from the SEC’s website within four business days of the event.

Of note in this year’s agenda items are four points that Tesla’s Board is in opposition to. Unsurprisingly, the board is recommending against the proposal for paid advertising, which fits the long-standing narrative by CEO Elon Musk that Tesla does not advertise. Tesla’s board vote recommendation is also against stockholder proposals for reporting on matters related to employee arbitration and additional reporting on human rights.

The full details of Tesla’s upcoming 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting could be accessed here.