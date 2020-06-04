Tesla (TSLA) is becoming a ‘go-to stock’ like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft: analyst

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has climbed 401% over 52 weeks. Despite the Elon Musk-led company being bombarded by short sellers on a constant basis, there are hints that the automaker will eventually be recognized as one of the most notable stocks in the market.

Scott Redler of T3 Trading Group has high expectations for TSLA. Redler told Fox Business that the company is on its way to being in the midst of some of the most valuable and recognizable stocks in the financial sector.

He believes that TSLA is working steadily toward being “considered a go-to stock, same as Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.” Redler also stated that the company could reach $1,200 per share, a 36% spike from its current price.

TSLA stock closed at $882.96 yesterday.

The belief is based on TSLA’s continuing and steady growth. It’s not just its 52-week rally that makes Redler believe that TSLA can become an established name on Wall Street. Its increase since the beginning of 2020 is also noteworthy because its 111% spike occurred during a time when nearly every industry is negatively affected by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down manufacturing in multiple industries. In China, where Tesla’s Giga Shanghai facility is located, production lines were closed for over a week, ending a steady build ramp for the locally produced Model 3. Giga Shanghai reopened less than two weeks later, effectively fighting the virus by implementing a series of social distancing and safety measures.

Meanwhile, in Tesla’s Fremont factory, the production lines were shut down from March 24 until May 10. This delay stopped deliveries of the company’s new Model Y crossover, affected Q1 delivery figures, and will inevitably take a bite out of Q2’s numbers as well.

Tesla remains the only company with an over $100 billion market cap that is up over 100% on the year.

Analysts across different financial firms have continued to revise ratings and price targets for TSLA stock. Most recently, Goldman Sachs analysts maintained a buy rating on TSLA but increased their price targets from $864 to $925. Also, JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha set his price target at $1,001 per share, making it one of the highest valued outlooks for the company’s stock.