Tesla stock (TSLA) has risen, but not nearly enough, says ex-critic Jim Cramer

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is poised to sail past its all-time high, and the company’s soon-to-be-built Gigafactories — along with the company’s present production facilities — are the driving force, former TSLA critic and noted finance veteran Jim Cramer said Thursday morning.

“Oh my God, that stock is moving. I think that stock is going to go through its all-time high,” Cramer said to The Street while looking at TSLA stock’s movements.

At the time of writing, TSLA sits at $815.56.

Cramer went on to reiterate the electric automaker’s strength in the current market, stating that the company’s currently open production facilities will undoubtedly drive TSLA stock up once again.

However, Cramer explained that TSLA’s growth on Wall Street goes past factories that are currently built and churning out any of the company’s four available models: the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. “The factories are open. China is very backed, and I think all the cars will be sold out. The focus, for me, is on the Texas pickup and on Germany,” Cramer added.

The finance veteran is referring to recent rumors that the production facility Tesla plans to build for the Cybertruck will be in Texas, as well as the recent developments in Germany’s Giga Berlin. The host of MSNBC’s Mad Money sees distinct advantages in how both planned plants can drive TSLA’s value even further above its $968.99 record high.

“Those are greenfield opportunities for Tesla, and I have no doubt that they’ll build those factories very fast. And we’ll be saying, ‘What were we doing, it was only at $800.’ I really believe that,” he added.

Tesla’s newest production plant was announced in early February when Musk posted a poll to his Twitter asking the question, “Giga Texas?” 80.2% of the over 305,000 voters chose Musk’s option that said, “Hell yeah.”

While Texas has not yet been confirmed as the next location for Tesla’s future production facility, it certainly appears to be the favorite. However, the City of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is also in the running, and it has its advantages as well.

Either way, Tesla is poised to post exponential growth with the new Giga Texas/Tulsa facility. It will be strategically placed within the center of the United States not only to give the company a viable location between both coasts but also cut down on delivery times for the Cybertruck and Model Y. Wherever the factory ends up, Tesla has hinted that it will be the largest yet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn both stated that the company’s factories are getting so large, they may have to scrap “Giga” and go with “Tera” instead, as it describes the size of the future facilities more appropriately.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.