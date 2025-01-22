Tesla (TSLA) gets higher price target from Wedbush Securities

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received yet another vote of confidence from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

In a recent note, Ives highlighted that Tesla’s autonomous driving program could have some breakthroughs in the Trump administration.

Wedbush Securities’ update:

In a note, Ives stated that Wedbush is raising its price target for Tesla stock from $515 per share to $550 per share.

This is partly due to the firm’s growing confidence in the demand delivery story for the electric vehicle maker this 2025.

Wedbush is also expecting Tesla’s FSD program to get fast-tracked by the Trump administration.

In a follow-up post on X, Ives explained that Wedbush’s already optimistic $550 per share price target does not include Optimus yet.

That being said, Ives did note that he has a bull case price target of $650 per share for the electric vehicle maker.

Overall, Ives noted that this could be the golden era for Musk and Tesla.

We are raising our price target on Tesla from $515 to $550 as we have growing confidence in the demand delivery story for 2025 along with a fast tracking of the autonomous future under the Trump Administration. We view this as a golden era for Musk and Tesla into 2025 🔥🏆🐂🍿🤝 — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) January 22, 2025

Ives’ take:

“We have growing confidence in the demand delivery story for 2025 along with a fast tracking of the autonomous future under the Trump Administration. Our time spent speaking to many in the Beltway the last few weeks give us a growing confidence the Trump White House the next 4 years will be a ‘total game changer’ for the autonomous and AI story for Tesla and Musk over the coming years. Our bull case remains $650 for 2025.

“We believe Tesla could reach a $2 trillion market cap by the end of 2025 as the company’s autonomous vision starts to take shape along with very solid Tesla delivery demand we expect from the core China market in 2025 with positive commentary from Musk/Tesla we expect next week on the earnings call. Importantly, our price target conservatively assumes no value today for Optimus which could be a major upside catalyst for the Tesla story,” Ives noted.

NEWS: Wedbush analyst @DivesTech has increased his $TSLA price target to $550 (from $515).



"We have growing confidence in the demand delivery story for 2025 along with a fast tracking of the autonomous future under the Trump Administration. Our time spent speaking to many in the… — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 22, 2025

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla (TSLA) gets higher price target from Wedbush Securities