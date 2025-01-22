Polestar tries to poach Tesla buyers after Musk’s ‘unacceptable’ and ‘arrogant’ behavior

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a special interest and involvement in politics as of late, especially as he felt the most recent Presidential Election was one of the most groundbreaking and important for the future of the United States.

However, some have been more than vocal that they are not fans of how Musk has involved himself in politics. One of those people is Michael Lohscheller, the CEO of Polestar.

Lohscheller sat down with Bloomberg for an interview, stating that Musk’s recent political antics have been a positive for Polestar because some consumers are turned off by the Tesla frontman’s support of “right-wing political parties.”

He said:

“We get a lot of people writing that they don’t like all this. It’s important to listen closely to what they say. And I can tell you, a lot of people have very, very negative sentiment. For Germany, somebody outside of Germany endorsing right-wing political parties is a big thing.”

Polestar is now targeting disgruntled Tesla owners, as Lohscheller has told sales associates for the company that they need to try to capitalize on those who won’t buy from Musk’s company because of his political views.

He continued by stating that he thinks what Musk is doing is “pure arrogance” and “totally unacceptable.”

Lohscheller added:

“You want to know what I think about it? I think it’s totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. You just don’t do that. This is pure arrogance, and these things will not work.”

It is no secret that some people will not buy products because of political views. However, Tesla had its best quarter ever in Q4, in the midst of his campaigning for President Donald Trump and the election itself.

