By

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) just got perhaps its strangest price target bump as the new outlook lands at a level that is less than half of the company’s current trading price.

After a strong earnings call with a robust financial performance for Q3, Tesla managed to capture a few higher price target projections from various financial firms.

These price targets were anywhere from 10 to 15 percent higher than they were previously. Some bullish analysts even kept theirs the same. Wedbush’s Dan Ives, one of the more bullish Wall Street analysts to cover Tesla stock, kept his at $300.

However, Ryan Brinkman at JP Morgan is not convinced that the strong earnings are worth anything more than a slight bump up from a price target that was set at $130, a far cry from Tesla’s opening price of $257.99 on Thursday.

Brinkman said in a note on Thursday that the company’s potential to not report a year-over-year delivery increase could cause some investors to reconsider their investment:

“The continued softer trend now appears to position Tesla to potentially not grow full-year unit volumes for the first time in its history, which we estimate could cause incrementally more investors to reconsider the company’s growth stock multiple.”

Tesla noted in its earliest earnings report for 2024 that there would be a “notably lower” growth rate due to the company’s focus on the next-gen platform, which includes the Robotaxi and several affordable models Tesla plans to roll out in the first half of 2025.

Last year, Tesla delivered 1.81 million vehicles, and it’s on pace to match that this year, although fourth quarters have been a relatively strong time for the company in past years.

Tesla is about 520,000 vehicles away from matching its year-over-year totals. In Q3, Tesla delivered 462,890 cars.

Ives expects 500,000 deliveries in Q4.

Brinkman felt that the quarterly showing and perhaps the strong margins were a reason to upgrade from $115 to $130. However, he still has concerns:

“Despite implying material downside risk, we feel our valuation analysis, nevertheless, generously values Tesla as the world’s most valuable automaker, given it is suggestive of a ~$400 market capitalization vs. Toyota’s $290 bn despite considerably less earnings and cash flow and given the company’s stalled automotive growth over the past two years makes it harder to embrace the hyper-growth story.”

Brinkman is ranked 8,908 out of 9,143 Wall Street analysts, according to TipRanks. He has a 46 percent success rate and a -6.80 average return, the platform says.

Tesla shares were trading at $250.03 at 2:40 p.m eastern.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla stock gets strange price target bump to less than half its current price