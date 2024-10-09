Tesla Robotaxi represents $1T in value, Musk to address near-term pain points: Wedbush

By

Tesla’s Robotaxi unveiling event is just about 24 hours away, and analysts are getting their final thoughts regarding what some say is the most “widely anticipated” industry event ever.

Dan Ives of Wedbush has put out his final note prior to the event today, putting in some thoughts regarding the implications of Tesla’s Robotaxi Event, what its valuation could be, and what some investors could see as a result of the unveiling of a self-driving platform if that is what is to come.

Ives and Wedbush have already called the event “game-changing,” “pivotal,” and the “next chapter in the Tesla story.”

However, he is now putting a certain dollar figure on the Tesla Robotaxi and the company’s development of artificial intelligence and Full Self-Driving as things move forward.

AI, FSD, and Robotaxi represent a $1 trillion value alone for Tesla

Ives writes in the Wednesday note that Wedbush believes AI and FSD represent a $1 trillion standalone valuation.

With an energy business that has reported two extremely robust quarters in a row, an already established passenger electric vehicle business, and things like Optimus looming behind, Ives’s projections mean Tesla would be valued at well over $1 trillion.

Whether Tesla can come through on self-driving and deploy a commercial Robotaxi is one thing. The stock and company valuation following the trend upward is a different story.

CEO Elon Musk to “address near-term pain points”

The note from Wedbush says that it believes “Musk will address the near-term pain points seen by investors and the company’s long-term vision as Tesla goes through its second transformation not seen since the Model 3/Y production overhaul.”

While Tesla acknowledged that the development of Robotaxi and the next-gen platform would translate to a “notably lower” annual growth rate, it is still something that pains investors.

Tesla is likely not seeing an increase in demand this year compared to last, as 2024 delivery figures are probably going to be in line with 2023, and this is not something that can be ignored.

The development of the Robotaxi and potentially new vehicles like a $25,000 EV or a Robovan, as Gene Munster of Deepwater Management predicted, would bring new customers to the table, increase demand for its vehicles, and surely bring the automaker over 2 million units delivered annually.

Wedbush reiterated its ‘Outperform’ rating and $300 price target.

