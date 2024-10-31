Tesla, LiveOne announce new subscriptions and pricing after amended deal

By

Tesla and LiveOne are bringing new subscription pricing to the EVs after an amended deal landed in early October, which adjusted how the two companies would do business.

Tesla has put LiveOne in its vehicles for some time using Slacker, its radio and music streaming product. However, an amended deal between Tesla and LiveOne that the two companies announced on October 1 saw six new terms come to fruition:

1. Effective Oct 1, 2024: Tesla replaces streaming button with LiveOne’s in perpetuity

2. LiveOne 2.0 launches, providing subscribers access to music on all devices

3. 1.9 million subscribers can convert to Premium/Plus services

4. Potential 3x increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU)

5. As of Dec 1, 2024, Tesla will no longer subsidize LiveOne products to some of its customers, however, LiveOne will offer all Tesla customers discounted LiveOne music packages

6. Tesla will continue to pay LiveOne monthly for grandfathered users in perpetuity

Now that the new deal has taken place, LiveOne announced pricing for the various subscriptions, which will come in the tiers of LiveOne Plus and LiveOne Plus Premium.

The first two tier levels are virtually identical. The only difference is, with the Premium tier, you will be able to listen to music on demand and offline, without an internet connection.

Here are the things included in the subscription tiers:

LiveOne Plus

Take your Tesla music history and rating anywhere you go with the LiveOne app

Ad-free music

Unlimited song skips

Maximum audio quality

Hundreds of expertly crafted music stations

Podcasts, audiobooks + videos

LiveOne Plus Premium

Listen on demand + offline

Take your Tesla music history and rating anywhere you go with the LiveOne app

Ad-free music

Unlimited song skips

Maximum audio quality

Hundreds of expertly crafted music stations

Podcasts, audiobooks + videos

LiveOne Tier Pricing

LiveOne Plus

$3.99/mo

$34.99/yr (Exclusive Tesla pricing)

LiveOne Plus Premium

$9.99/mo (Exclusive Tesla pricing)

$99.99/yr (Exclusive Tesla pricing)

