Tesla’s ‘must-own stock’ label comes with more than just Trump momentum: JPMorgan

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has exploded on Wall Street since last week’s election, which saw the United States choose Elon Musk ally, Donald Trump, as its next President.

But that is not the only reason the company’s stock is a “must-own,” according to JPMorgan Industrials Sector Specialist Paige Hanson, who wrote in a note on Tuesday that Tesla was on a “glide path” toward momentum and gains on Wall Street before Trump was elected.

Hanson believes Tesla was already on its way to this price point, as Q3 Earnings provided a positive look into the company’s financials. Automotive margin was vastly improved, EPS was strong, and the only thing Tesla missed out on was revenue.

Financials are a big reason Tesla is trending so well right now. Over the past five trading days, the stock is up nearly 20 percent. It is currently down, marking the first time in over a week the stock has seen red.

Momentum held by Tesla from its earnings call carried into the following week.

Hanson said in a note that hedge funds and long-only investors adopted a positive stance on Tesla shares because it is the only car company that is prepared to welcome significant production growth in 2025, Investing.com said.

Trump’s win took the narrative around Tesla shares and turned it into one of the best stocks to own through the past week, but it was already changing the narrative surrounding its stagnation after the earnings call the week before.

Looking forward, Tesla has some big advantages heading into the new year, especially considering it plans to launch new vehicles in the first half of next year that will be more affordable.

It has also seen its energy division grow quickly, and deliveries are set to get back to growth after the company said in Q1 that things would stagnate in 2024 because of the development of the next-gen platform.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives believes the Trump administration will also benefit Tesla more than other EV makers, especially in terms of autonomous and AI:

“…we believe the Trump White House win will be a gamechanger for the autonomous and AI story for Tesla and Musk over the coming years. We estimate the AI and autonomous opportunity is worth $1 trillion alone for Tesla and we fully expect under a Trump White House these key initiatives will now get fast tracked as the federal regulatory spiderweb that Musk & Co. have encountered over the past few years around FSD/autonomous clears significantly under a new Trump era.”

