Tesla has been crushing some of its Powerwall production and deployment targets in recent months, and the company has just announced doubling a recent record at its Gigafactory Nevada.

On Tuesday, Tesla’s Energy account on X announced that Giga Nevada produced 1,000 Powerwall units in a single day, surpassing a record-breaking day in August when it celebrated surpassing 500 units in one shift. The home battery has been deploying in substantial numbers throughout many global markets, coming on the heels of Tesla’s launch of the latest-generation Powerwall 3 throughout this year.

Musk also responded to the news in a post on X, highlighting the use case for Powerwalls:

The state of Tesla Energy heading into the end of 2024

The news comes as Tesla has been rapidly expanding its energy business throughout this year, after Elon Musk predicted that the sector’s sales growth would outpace its automotive business in 2024. Musk also said he expected the energy division to become the company’s highest margin business this year, and there has been no shortage of production or deployment of the company’s Powerwalls and grid-scale Megapack batteries over the last several months.

In Q3, Tesla’s Energy division reached a record gross profit margin of 30.5 percent, along with the company highlighting that it has deployed over 750,000 Powerwall units worldwide. Of those, Tesla says that over 100,000 Powerwall units around the world have been enrolled into one of the company’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs, which essentially creates a giant, distributed battery across large regions during times of peak demand.

Tesla has also unveiled its Powerwall 3 batteries in markets including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, and Western Australia, with the rest of the world still only having access to the Powerwall 2 for the time being. Last month, the company also launched expansion units for the Powerwall in the U.S., offering decreased installation time with increased stacked capacity.

In addition to the home- and commercial-scale Powerwall, Tesla also offers the grid-scale Megapack, which has been reaching similar records and deploying just as quickly. Tesla’s so-called “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California built its 10,000th Megapack earlier this month, and it’s eventually expected to reach an annual production capacity of 10,000 units, or 40GWh.

Along with the Lathrop Megafactory, Tesla has nearly completed a second Megafactory in Shanghai, China, which is also expected to eventually reach a volume production of 10,000 units per year. Currently, the Shanghai Megafactory aims to begin shipping units in the first quarter of 2025.

