Tesla (TSLA) hits market cap of $420B, posts over 420% gain since start of 2020

In what could only be described as the perfect setup for its 5-for-1 stock split, Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) managed to hit a market cap of $420 billion. With such a move, the electric car maker led by serial entrepreneur, visionary, perennial optimist, and memelord Elon Musk, has also risen over 420% since the beginning of the year.

Elon Musk appears to be in high spirits on Thursday as the electric car maker reached new heights, distancing itself further from an auto industry that has, for far too long, underestimated the potential of the electric vehicle disruption. In a post on Twitter, Musk stated that the company’s new milestones are due to the “smart and hardworking team at Tesla,” before remarking that “these sure are wild times.”

Thanks to a smart and hardworking team at Tesla. These sure are wild times … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2020

Tesla shares surged up to $2,290 in mid-day trading on Thursday, before leveling out at $2,240 and ending the day at $2,238.75. It was yet another impressive day for Tesla, and it was an appropriate development considering the company’s upcoming 5-for-1 stock split after Friday’s close. It should be noted that Tesla will be trading on a split-adjusted basis starting Monday, August 31, 2020.

As noted in a Reuters report, part of the optimism surrounding Tesla may lie in the strength of the electric vehicle movement itself. With its cars like the Model 3, Tesla was able to prove that there is a serious demand for premium electric vehicles. To catch up to the EV shift, legacy automakers will be forced to invest billions to overhaul their internal combustion engine-focused operations to produce compelling electric cars. Tesla, on the other hand, just needs to ramp its operations to cater to a larger market.

Tesla’s meteoric rise has made it the most valuable carmaker by market cap when it overtook Toyota in early July. With Tesla’s market cap hovering on the $420 billion level, the company now accounts for 41% of the total market cap of a group comprised of 12 of the industry’s largest automakers.

Granted, Tesla only manufactures a fraction of the vehicles that competitors like Toyota and Volkswagen produce in a year. However, Tesla’s momentum, the potential of its energy and solar business, as well as its opportunities in software, make the company more of a tech firm than a traditional carmaker. That being said, Tesla expects to ramp its vehicle production significantly as well, with the company aiming to produce 500,000 vehicles this year despite the pandemic.

Thanks to the hard work of its employees and a brand that stands strong despite the lack of traditional advertisements, Tesla has done what is almost impossible by thriving under a pandemic. The company even posted a profit in the second quarter of 2020, allowing it to meet the requirements to qualify for the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.