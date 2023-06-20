Tesla stock pops on Rivian deal, continuing surge toward $1T market cap

By

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) popped more than 3 percent on Tuesday after news of its collaboration with Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which will see the latter automaker adopt the former’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its vehicles. Rivian will also gain access to 12,000 Supercharger locations owned by Tesla in North America starting next Spring.

Rivian became the third major automaker to adopt Tesla’s NACS connector, following Ford and General Motors, both of which announced partnerships with Tesla earlier this month.

The NACS connector will give Rivian vehicles access to all Tesla Superchargers without needing an adapter in 2025. Next Spring, Tesla will open 12,000 locations to all three automakers, but the vehicles will need an NACS adapter to charge.

Rivian made the announcement that it would adopt Tesla’s NACS connector this morning.

“Today, we signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard. This opens charging for Rivian vehicles on Tesla’s Supercharger network across the United States and Canada. Access starts as soon as Spring 2024,” the company said.

Tesla shares popped over 3 percent on the news as of midday trading. Rivian shares were also trading at over 4 percent higher than they opened.

Tesla is surging back toward its potentially $1 trillion market cap, which it gained in 2021. Tesla shares suffered last year, but positive news has helped the automaker regain traction on Wall Street in 2023. So far, it is up over 128 percent this year.

The automaker has also had its stock pushed upward due to its Model 3’s prequalification for the $7,500 tax credit across the entire vehicle lineup. Previously, only one configuration of the Model 3 was eligible for the full tax credit amount, but a restructuring of which battery packs would be fitted into U.S. vehicles helped Tesla regain the full $7,500 credit for all three cars.

The question that still looms is what company will be the next to adopt NACS? Hyundai seems to be the most apparent, as the automaker is reportedly mulling the possibility of adopting the connector for its EVs, which would let its drivers gain access to the Tesla charging network.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder, but does not own RIVN stock.

Tesla stock pops on Rivian deal, continuing surge toward $1T market cap