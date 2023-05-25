Tesla to open 12,000 Superchargers to Ford across U.S. and Canada

By

Ford is set to gain access to 12,000 Tesla Supercharger locations across the United States and Canada and a new partnership announced on Thursday.

Ford will also adopt Tesla’s charging port beginning in 2025, eliminating the need for a charging adapter in the future.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” CEO Jim Farley said. “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Beginning in 2025, Ford electric vehicle owners will not have to use a North American Charging Standard adapter to charge their EVs at Tesla Supercharger locations.

The partnership is monumental for several reasons. First, it is the first time Tesla has established a committed partnership with another “rival” auto maker in the U.S. sector where it continues to dominate the EV market.

Secondly, it provides a significant advantage to Ford, as it will gain somewhat exclusive access to a considerable number of Tesla Supercharging locations.

Other automakers have called for Tesla’s charging adapter to become the U.S. standard, and Ford’s adoption of it is ideal as Tesla operates the most expansive charging network in the country.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would open its superchargers in the United States to all Evies in an effort to gain a slice of the $7.5 billion government-funded Bipartisan Infrastructure Law introduced by President Joe Biden.

Ford electric vehicles will be able to utilize Tesla charging locations beginning in Spring 2024, according to the Detroit-based automaker.

