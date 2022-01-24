Top 10 questions Tesla investors want answered in the Q4 2021 earnings call

By

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) retail and institutional investors are aggregating a number of inquiries that will potentially be addressed by the electric car maker’s executives in the upcoming Q4 2020 earnings call, which will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The questions are aggregated from verified TSLA shareholders by Say, a startup that aims to create and develop investor communication tools.

Using the platform, Tesla’s retail and institutional investors have been submitting and voting on inquiries they wish to be discussed and clarified by the electric car maker. Here are a number of notable questions that garnered a high number of votes from the company’s retail and institutional shareholders.

Retail Shareholders

What’s the current volume of 4680 cells? Please update us on progress of in-house battery cell and structural battery pack production. How is the progress of the $25k compact car? Can you give any updates? As Free Cash Flow grows well in excess of Capital Expenditures, what will you do with the pile of cash? Accelerate Gigafactories? Accelerate Battery production? Finance your own fleet of Robotaxi’s and Grid Storage? Something else? How are you thinking about this? What are the biggest obstacles for Cybertruck volume production besides batteries shortage? Tesla is growing rapidly, is Tesla growing the customer service at the same pace? How do you plan to make better car service with this rate of growth?

Institutional Investors

Since we’re talking product roadmaps today, how do you view domestic cooling and heating in the context of accelerating the sustainable energy transition and how might Tesla’s HVAC and heat pump advances fit in? Would you consider splitting FSD packages into ‘perpetual’ and ‘term’ (i.e. life of car) licenses? With a higher tier of both options for commercial use? A perpetual license could be attached to an individual or business and not to the vehicle. Given that SpaceX is massively expanding satellite-based data communications, are there any plans to add satellite receivers to Tesla vehicles/ further expand the telecoms capabilities? Please put this in context of plans around product offerings in your “walled garden.” You mentioned a prototype of Optimus by end of the year. Are there any thoughts as to initial use cases and/or customers (and thus volumes and scale)? How much of Tesla’s margin improvement is from (1) economies of scale; (2) production line design efficiencies; (3) reduced transportation costs from multiple plant locations; (4) pricing vs cost inflation; or (5)other sources, and how much further could margin improve and why?

Tesla is yet to fully confirm if it will be entertaining questions from Say in the upcoming Q4 earnings call, though the company has regularly addressed inquiries from retail shareholders in past quarters and for other events.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call is expected to be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

